BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Takes Position in CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned 0.30% of CI&T at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CI&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in CI&T in the second quarter valued at $118,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in CI&T in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T in the second quarter worth about $192,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

CINT traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,458. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $698.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. CI&T Inc has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). CI&T had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $108.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CI&T Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

