BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 66,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.1% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,863,000 after buying an additional 865,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,411,000 after acquiring an additional 777,538 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.22. The stock had a trading volume of 886,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,667. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.01. The company has a market capitalization of $105.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $150.50.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.