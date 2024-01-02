BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCANGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,300 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 509,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 971,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 307,622 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

BCAN stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $4.54.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells proprietary client relationship management software products in Israel. The company owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call centre, and asset management activities; and develops New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

