Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Citigroup

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CADE. Stephens upped their price target on Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.64.

CADE opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.28.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $448.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.81 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 14.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 46.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 165.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 102.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

