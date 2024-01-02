Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,316 shares in the company, valued at $21,266,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,849. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,536,144,000 after purchasing an additional 713,650,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after buying an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,520,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.54. 115,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,908. The stock has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $154.88 and a one year high of $279.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.