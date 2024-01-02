Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Short Interest Update

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the November 30th total of 7,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,322,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CZR traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.88. 2,176,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 228.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

