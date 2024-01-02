Caledonia Mining Co. Plc Announces Dividend of $0.14 (LON:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Caledonia Mining stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 970 ($12.35). 2,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £186.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1,940.00 and a beta of 0.73. Caledonia Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 760 ($9.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,380 ($17.57). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 925.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 897.54.
