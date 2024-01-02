Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 12,443 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $329,988.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 612,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,254,903.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 12,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $329,988.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 612,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,254,903.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 943 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $25,989.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 563,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,103.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,182. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAL. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caleres during the first quarter valued at $32,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Caleres in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Caleres by 156.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Caleres by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Caleres Stock Performance

CAL stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.94. The company had a trading volume of 35,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,261. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.92. Caleres has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.19.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.07 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

