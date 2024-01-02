California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Short Interest Down 9.1% in December

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 5,920,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 589,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

NYSE:CRC traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.61. The stock had a trading volume of 97,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,677. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.02. California Resources has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.16 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.65%. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that California Resources will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in California Resources by 98.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $530,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815,039 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 102.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,970 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,101,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 31.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,391,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,597,000 after acquiring an additional 811,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 54.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,161,000 after acquiring an additional 791,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

CRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

