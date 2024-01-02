Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Up 9.6% in December

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the November 30th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.1 days.

Canacol Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Canacol Energy stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.10. Canacol Energy has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $180.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter.

Canacol Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.1952 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.61%. This is a boost from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.19. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

CNNEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canacol Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canacol Energy in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mackie lowered shares of Canacol Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Read Our Latest Report on CNNEF

Canacol Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.