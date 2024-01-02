Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Stock Price Up 13.2%

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report) shares were up 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.29. Approximately 446,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 206,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

Canada Nickel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.18. The firm has a market cap of C$187.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Francisca Helena Quinn acquired 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.04 per share, with a total value of C$34,799.80. In other Canada Nickel news, Senior Officer Adam Paul Schatzker acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Also, Director Francisca Helena Quinn bought 33,500 shares of Canada Nickel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.04 per share, with a total value of C$34,799.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 143,500 shares of company stock worth $124,364. Corporate insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It owns a 100% interest in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless-steel markets.

