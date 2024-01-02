Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 451500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Canada One Mining Stock Down 20.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$911,600.00, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08.

About Canada One Mining

(Get Free Report)

Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral deposits in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for and discovery of battery metal deposit. It owns 100% interests in the Copper Dome project contiguous to the Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia is the company's flagship project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canada One Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada One Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.