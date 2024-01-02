Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Short Interest Update

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,060,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 12,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CM shares. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.
Shares of CM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 387,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $48.92.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6623 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.54%.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
