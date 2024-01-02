Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Short Interest Update

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,060,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 12,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CM shares. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,412,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 377.5% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,626,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,527,000 after buying an additional 2,076,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 299.1% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,575,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,428,000 after buying an additional 1,930,440 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,882 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,696,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 387,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $48.92.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6623 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.54%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

