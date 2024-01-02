Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Short Interest Update

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,870,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 59,760,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 272,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,435,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,809,000 after purchasing an additional 97,947 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 291,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 126.5% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 147,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 82,351 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,311,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $472,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,015 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNQ traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.86. The stock had a trading volume of 280,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,512. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.32. The company has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 17.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 61.84%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

