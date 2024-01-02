Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Short Interest Update

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,870,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 59,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.6 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.32.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7203 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $960,796,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,985,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,739,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,409,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684,896 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after buying an additional 2,332,528 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

