Cancom (ETR:COK) Shares Down 0.5%

Cancom SE (ETR:COK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as €29.56 ($32.48) and last traded at €29.56 ($32.48). 28,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 91,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.72 ($32.66).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €26.04.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

