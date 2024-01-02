Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Short Interest Down 9.1% in December

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,600 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 589,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Elliot Cooperstone sold 41,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $247,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 316,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 151,503 shares of company stock valued at $873,101 in the last 90 days. 13.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cano Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cano Health by 875.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99,928 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cano Health by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Cano Health by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cano Health by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cano Health by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Cano Health stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.86. 36,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,848. Cano Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($91.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($18.50) by ($73.37). The business had revenue of $788.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.20 million. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 133.59% and a negative net margin of 18.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Cano Health will post -58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.75 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Articles

