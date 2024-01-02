Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,317 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

AVEM traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.54. The stock had a trading volume of 47,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,076. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.83 and a one year high of $57.31.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.