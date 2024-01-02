Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,715 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $81,000.

NYSEARCA SCHY traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $24.49. 46,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,914. The company has a market capitalization of $773.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

