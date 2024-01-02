Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 10,654 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $229,000.

HR traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $17.52. 388,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,174. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $22.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.57). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -172.22%.

HR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

