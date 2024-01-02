Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded down $6.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.68. 284,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,978. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

