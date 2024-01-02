Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,435 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNN shares. HSBC raised Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,240.00.

Shares of SNN traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.96. 333,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,631. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

