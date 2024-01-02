Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period.

Shares of AVSC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,544. The firm has a market cap of $474.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.95. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $52.19.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

