Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $19.02 Million Holdings in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,257,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the quarter. Custom Truck One Source makes up about 7.6% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Custom Truck One Source worth $19,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTOS. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 66.7% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 107.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Custom Truck One Source

In other news, Director Marshall Heinberg acquired 15,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $71,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,256.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Custom Truck One Source Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CTOS traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $7.64.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $434.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.05 million. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

