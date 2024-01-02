Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $349,000 Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,447,000 after purchasing an additional 760,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PEAK. Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEAK traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 924,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178,427. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.06. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.15.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 272.73%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

