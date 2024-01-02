Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.80 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.63. 1,293,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,166. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.23.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

