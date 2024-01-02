Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.24. 297,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $78.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average of $72.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.