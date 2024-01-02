Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,515,000 after purchasing an additional 56,632 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 430,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,324,000 after acquiring an additional 284,810 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 424,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,725,000 after acquiring an additional 36,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPGP traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.21 and a 200 day moving average of $92.60. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $80.32 and a one year high of $99.38.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.