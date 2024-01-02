Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 103.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 74,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.77%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark
In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.40.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
