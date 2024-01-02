Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,540 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.64.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.58. The company had a trading volume of 19,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,475. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $170.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.18.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

