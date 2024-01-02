Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 196 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 7.8% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,437,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,825,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,410,810. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

