Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,206 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 0.7% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,884,010. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average is $58.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

