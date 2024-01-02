Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 758 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bank of America by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 248,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.1 %

BAC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,191,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,276,172. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $266.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

