Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $474,000 Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,172,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 396,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 110,947 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 40,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,005,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after acquiring an additional 96,763 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,941. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.27. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

