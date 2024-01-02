Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordwand Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 483,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,213 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.68. 592,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,244. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $34.18.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

