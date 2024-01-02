Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.21. 121,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.60 and a 200 day moving average of $133.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $157.36.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

