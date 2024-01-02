Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 14,539 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,539 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.24% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,518,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 987,599 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 48.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,966,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after acquiring an additional 971,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,910,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after acquiring an additional 746,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,054,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after acquiring an additional 706,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $157.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.70.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTLA traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $32.14. 757,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.70. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.44.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

