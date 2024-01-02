Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 3,700 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.75. 7,119,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,048,699. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

