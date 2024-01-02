Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 10,286 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $43,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.77. The company had a trading volume of 755,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,905. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.34. The company has a market cap of $138.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

