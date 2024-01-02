Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 1,357 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $20,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 43.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.94.

Southern Copper stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.37. 248,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,268. The company has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.28. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $60.87 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.24%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

