Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 1,714 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. First Command Bank increased its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,720. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

