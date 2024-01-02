Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 2,228 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $35,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $458.45. 544,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,247. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $113.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.81.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.