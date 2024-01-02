Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 32,268 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,131,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,268 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for about 1.9% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.18% of Williams Companies worth $71,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.27. 1,670,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,609,090. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMB

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.