Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 8,107 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 1.5% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Danaher were worth $55,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 141.2% during the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.
Danaher Price Performance
Shares of DHR stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.88. 888,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,770. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.88 and its 200-day moving average is $232.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $247.62.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.
Danaher Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 12.11%.
Danaher Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
