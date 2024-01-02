Capital Advisors Inc. OK Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,511 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVLU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 42,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVLU stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,673. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

