Capital Advisors Inc. OK Decreases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,481 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $26,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.56. 1,028,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,499. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $112.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.19.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

