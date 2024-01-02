Capital Advisors Inc. OK Decreases Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,067 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.14% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $15,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.37.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

