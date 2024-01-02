Capital Advisors Inc. OK Decreases Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,586 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.09% of Helmerich & Payne worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 34,007 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth $1,908,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Shares of HP traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.02. The company had a trading volume of 273,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,682. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.54. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $51.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $659.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.17 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 15.11%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

