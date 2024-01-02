Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $19.25 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,607 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $19,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.90. 17,662,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,033,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.21 billion, a PE ratio of 125.65 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $63.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Nomura lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

