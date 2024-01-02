Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,037,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

VGT stock traded down $10.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $473.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,708. The company has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $310.00 and a 12 month high of $487.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $455.48 and its 200-day moving average is $440.70.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

